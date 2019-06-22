China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H (NYSE:CEA) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H (NYSE:CEA) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CEA shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. ValuEngine raised shares of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th.

China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H stock traded down $1.15 on Monday, hitting $29.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,563 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,414. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.21. China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H has a one year low of $25.68 and a one year high of $42.50.

China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H (NYSE:CEA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter. China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 4.32%. Analysts predict that China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 26,109 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 11,309 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H during the 1st quarter worth about $274,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About China Eastern Airlines Corp. Ltd. ADR Class H

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, cargo handling, tour operations, air catering, and other extended transportation services.

