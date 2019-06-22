Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) Shares Up 7.1%

Civeo Corp (NYSE:CVEO)’s share price shot up 7.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.65 and last traded at $1.65. 316,647 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 377,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.54.

Several research firms recently commented on CVEO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Civeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Civeo in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Civeo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $253.95 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 4.09.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The business services provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Civeo had a negative net margin of 9.25% and a negative return on equity of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $108.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.90 million. Analysts expect that Civeo Corp will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Civeo news, SVP Peter Mccann sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.04, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 380,005 shares in the company, valued at $775,210.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Civeo by 105.8% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 651,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,354,000 after buying an additional 334,750 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Civeo by 69.9% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 704,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after buying an additional 289,765 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Civeo by 55.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 224,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 80,438 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Civeo by 310,972.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 603,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $862,000 after buying an additional 603,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Civeo by 3.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 821,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,726,000 after buying an additional 27,438 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

