CloakCoin (CLOAK) Trading 12.8% Lower Over Last Week

CloakCoin (CURRENCY:CLOAK) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. One CloakCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.68 or 0.00006371 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Upbit, YoBit, LiteBit.eu and Bittrex. CloakCoin has a total market cap of $3.60 million and $36,724.00 worth of CloakCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CloakCoin has traded down 12.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CloakCoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00012320 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00008481 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001387 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002340 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005356 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00056416 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Vsync (VSX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About CloakCoin

CloakCoin (CLOAK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 4th, 2014. CloakCoin’s total supply is 5,304,718 coins. The official website for CloakCoin is www.cloakcoin.com. The Reddit community for CloakCoin is /r/Cloak_Coin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CloakCoin’s official Twitter account is @CloakCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for CloakCoin is forum.cloakcoin.com.

Buying and Selling CloakCoin

CloakCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Upbit, Cryptopia, LiteBit.eu, Bittrex, Livecoin, Bitbns, Mercatox and YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CloakCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CloakCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CloakCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CloakCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CloakCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.