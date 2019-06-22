Comparing Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) & Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) and Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) are both business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Automatic Data Processing has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pegasystems has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Automatic Data Processing and Pegasystems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Automatic Data Processing 0 4 6 0 2.60 Pegasystems 0 0 4 0 3.00

Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus price target of $165.50, suggesting a potential downside of 1.58%. Pegasystems has a consensus price target of $82.25, suggesting a potential upside of 12.15%. Given Pegasystems’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Pegasystems is more favorable than Automatic Data Processing.

Dividends

Automatic Data Processing pays an annual dividend of $3.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Pegasystems pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Automatic Data Processing pays out 72.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Automatic Data Processing has raised its dividend for 44 consecutive years. Automatic Data Processing is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.7% of Automatic Data Processing shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.3% of Pegasystems shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Automatic Data Processing shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 52.9% of Pegasystems shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Automatic Data Processing and Pegasystems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Automatic Data Processing $13.33 billion 5.49 $1.62 billion $4.35 38.66 Pegasystems $891.58 million 6.49 $10.61 million N/A N/A

Automatic Data Processing has higher revenue and earnings than Pegasystems.

Profitability

This table compares Automatic Data Processing and Pegasystems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Automatic Data Processing 13.76% 50.53% 5.68% Pegasystems -3.49% -4.85% -3.09%

Summary

Automatic Data Processing beats Pegasystems on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions. Its offerings include payroll, benefits administration, talent management, HR management, time and attendance management, insurance, retirement, and compliance services. This segment provides a range of solutions, which businesses of various types and sizes can use to activate talent, as well as recruit, pay, manage, and retain their workforce. It serves approximately 630,000 clients through its cloud-based strategic software as a service offering. The PEO Services segment provides HR outsourcing solutions through a co-employment model. This segment offers HR administration services, including employee recruitment, payroll and tax administration, time and attendance management, benefits administration, employee training and development, online HR management tools, and employee leave administration. It also provides employee benefits that enable eligible worksite employees with access to a 401(k) retirement savings plan, health savings accounts, flexible spending accounts, group term life and disability coverage, and an employee assistance program, as well as group health, dental, and vision coverage. In addition, this segment offers employer liability management services comprising workers' compensation program, unemployment claims management, safety compliance guidance and access to safety training, access to employment practices liability insurance, and guidance on compliance with the United States federal, state, and local employment laws and regulations. The company was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Roseland, New Jersey.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc. develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, India, and internationally. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation. The company offers customer engagement applications, including Pega Marketing that enable enterprises to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Sales Automation to automate and manage the sales process; and Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity. It also provides digital process automation products for businesses with capabilities to automate industry-specific business processes. In addition, the company offers Pega Cloud that allows clients to develop, test, and deploy applications and the Pega Platform using an Internet-based infrastructure; and guidance and implementation, technical support, and instructor-led and online training services. It primarily markets its software and services to financial services, healthcare, manufacturing and high tech, communications and media, insurance, government, consumer services, and life sciences markets through a direct sales force, as well as partnerships with technology providers and application developers. Pegasystems Inc. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.