Cormark Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Southern Energy Corp (CVE:SOU)

Southern Energy Corp (CVE:SOU) – Analysts at Cormark upped their FY2019 earnings estimates for Southern Energy in a report released on Tuesday, June 18th. Cormark analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.03). Cormark also issued estimates for Southern Energy’s FY2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$4.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.70 million.

Southern Energy stock opened at C$0.10 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Southern Energy has a 1 year low of C$0.03 and a 1 year high of C$0.20.

Southern Energy Company Profile

Southern Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It has interest in the Chin Coulee producing oil property located in Alberta. The company was formerly known as Standard Exploration Ltd. and changed its name to Southern Energy Corp.

