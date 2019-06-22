CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) Lifted to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

CRVL stock opened at $83.60 on Tuesday. CorVel has a 12 month low of $52.30 and a 12 month high of $85.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 0.64.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 24.61%. The firm had revenue of $151.08 million during the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Corstar Holdings Inc sold 20,112 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total value of $1,449,270.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,811,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $490,823,575.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Judd Jessup sold 4,859 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.02, for a total transaction of $359,663.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,622,252.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 206,953 shares of company stock valued at $15,056,128. 51.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorVel in the 1st quarter valued at about $241,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CorVel by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,430 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CorVel by 148.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CorVel in the 4th quarter valued at about $340,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P raised its holdings in shares of CorVel by 37.0% in the 4th quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 42,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after purchasing an additional 11,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.57% of the company’s stock.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

