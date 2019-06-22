Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) Given New $130.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) had its target price hoisted by Oppenheimer from $111.00 to $130.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. They issued an overweight rating and a $123.00 price objective for the company. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $86.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Coupa Software to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $106.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:COUP opened at $126.72 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. Coupa Software has a 52-week low of $52.01 and a 52-week high of $129.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -189.13 and a beta of 1.60.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.29. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 21.22% and a negative return on equity of 14.29%. The company had revenue of $81.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Coupa Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Coupa Software will post -1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Veenendaal Frank Van sold 1,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $136,395.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 116,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,268,305. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Todd R. Ford sold 112,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total transaction of $13,331,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,625,507.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 395,300 shares of company stock valued at $43,364,178 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Coupa Software by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 688,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,257,000 after buying an additional 18,518 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,200,000. AGF Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,143,000. Karp Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 122.2% during the fourth quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 200,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,572,000 after purchasing an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coupa Software, Inc engages in providing business spend management (BSM) solutions. It offers cloud-based BSM platform that delivers a broad range of capabilities that would typically require the purchase and use of multiple disparate point applications. Its platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management and payments modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company’s business spend.

