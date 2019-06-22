Critical Survey: Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) versus Tufin Software Technologies (NASDAQ:TUFN)

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) and Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Scientific Games and Tufin Software Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Scientific Games -5.15% -0.60% 0.18% Tufin Software Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Scientific Games and Tufin Software Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Scientific Games 1 3 3 0 2.29 Tufin Software Technologies 0 2 6 0 2.75

Scientific Games currently has a consensus price target of $29.00, suggesting a potential upside of 52.71%. Tufin Software Technologies has a consensus price target of $28.86, suggesting a potential upside of 3.28%. Given Scientific Games’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Scientific Games is more favorable than Tufin Software Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.2% of Scientific Games shares are owned by institutional investors. 40.5% of Scientific Games shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Scientific Games and Tufin Software Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Scientific Games $3.36 billion 0.52 -$352.40 million ($0.54) -35.17 Tufin Software Technologies $84.98 million 10.66 -$4.26 million N/A N/A

Tufin Software Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Scientific Games.

Summary

Tufin Software Technologies beats Scientific Games on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Scientific Games

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, and digital gaming industries worldwide. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games. It also leases gaming machines; provides gaming operations and licensing arrangements; and installs and supports casino management systems, such as ongoing hardware and software maintenance and upgrade services of customer casino management systems. The company's Lottery segment designs, prints, and sells instant lottery products; designs and manufactures instant games tickets; offers instant products planning, monitoring, management system, warehousing, inventory management, distribution, marketing, and game support functions; supplies player loyalty programs, merchandising services, and interactive marketing campaigns; and sublicenses brands for lottery products and lottery-related promotional products. It also provides software, hardware, and related services for lottery operations; and lottery systems software maintenance and support services. The company's Social segment sells virtual coins, chips, or bingo cards; and third-party branded games and original content through mobile and Web platforms. Its Digital segment provides digital gaming and sports wagering solutions and services, including digital RMG and sports wagering solutions, distribution platforms, content, products, and services; software design, development, licensing, maintenance, and support services; Open Platform Systems; and content aggregation platforms. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About Tufin Software Technologies

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications. The company provides solutions in the areas of change management, software-defined data center, firewall optimization, payment card industry data security standard compliance, network segmentation, continuous compliance, risk management, next generation firewall, and business continuity aspects for firewall/network administrators, chief security officers/chief information security officers, compliance officers, service providers, independent auditors, application owners, and chief information officers. It serves telecommunication, financial, energy and utility, retail, government, transportation, and pharmaceutical markets through a network of partners worldwide. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Ramat Gan, Israel with additional offices in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific.

