CYBERAGENT INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

CYBERAGENT INC/ADR (OTCMKTS:CYGIY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $22.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 14.17% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “CyberAgent Inc. provides internet services. Its business portfolio includes blog media website, internet ad business, game services and investment development business for smartphones and PC. CyberAgent Inc. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank raised CYBERAGENT INC/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Mizuho raised CYBERAGENT INC/ADR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CYGIY opened at $19.27 on Thursday. CYBERAGENT INC/ADR has a 12 month low of $14.44 and a 12 month high of $31.44.

CyberAgent, Inc engages in the media, Internet advertising, game, and investment training businesses primarily in Japan. The company offers a range of services, such as Internet TV station, blog, love life, and music distribution; Internet advertising agency and ad tech services; and smartphone games.

