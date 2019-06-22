Daimler (ETR:DAI) Given a €70.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Barclays set a €62.00 ($72.09) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 29th. UBS Group set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America set a €65.00 ($75.58) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($80.23) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on Daimler and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €58.67 ($68.23).

Get Daimler alerts:

ETR:DAI opened at €49.62 ($57.70) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $53.09 billion and a PE ratio of 7.51. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of €44.51 ($51.76) and a fifty-two week high of €61.39 ($71.38). The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.26.

About Daimler

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

See Also: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Receive News & Ratings for Daimler Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daimler and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.