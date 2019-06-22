Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Issues FY 2020 Earnings Guidance

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) issued an update on its FY 2020 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $6.30-6.45 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $6.46. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.9614512-9.0465552 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.13 billion.Darden Restaurants also updated its FY20 guidance to $6.30-6.45 EPS.

NYSE DRI opened at $121.23 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.30. Darden Restaurants has a twelve month low of $95.83 and a twelve month high of $125.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 20th. The restaurant operator reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 31.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Darden Restaurants will post 6.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This is a positive change from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 51.55%.

DRI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants to $141.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $129.68.

In other news, insider Eugene I. Lee, Jr. sold 73,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.61, for a total transaction of $8,676,558.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 190,025 shares in the company, valued at $22,538,865.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP John W. Madonna sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total transaction of $39,190.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,680 shares in the company, valued at $199,516.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 27, 2018, it owned and operated approximately 1,746 restaurants under the Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, The Capital Grille, Bahama Breeze, Seasons 52, and Eddie V's brands.

