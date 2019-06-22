Diageo (LON:DGE) Receives “Buy” Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Diageo (LON:DGE) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on DGE. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.12) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,100 ($40.51) to GBX 3,200 ($41.81) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.73) price target on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 3,189.12 ($41.67).

DGE stock opened at GBX 3,380 ($44.17) on Tuesday. Diageo has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2,513 ($32.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,449.50 ($45.07). The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.30. The company has a market cap of $80.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers a collection of brands across spirits, beer, cider, and wine categories. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, J&B, Buchanan's and Windsor whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Bundaberg, McDowell's No.

