Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) PT Raised to $6.00

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) had its target price hoisted by B. Riley from $6.00 to $6.00 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BidaskClub downgraded Digital Turbine from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Digital Turbine from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Craig Hallum set a $6.00 target price on Digital Turbine and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. National Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $4.50 target price on shares of Digital Turbine in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upped their target price on Digital Turbine from $4.50 to $5.10 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Turbine has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $5.37.

NASDAQ APPS opened at $4.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $380.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.50 and a beta of 1.68. Digital Turbine has a 1 year low of $1.12 and a 1 year high of $4.96.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 3rd. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $27.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.55 million. Digital Turbine had a positive return on equity of 10.53% and a negative net margin of 5.80%. Equities analysts expect that Digital Turbine will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Paul M. Schaeffer sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.47, for a total value of $670,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul M. Schaeffer sold 31,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.54, for a total value of $144,585.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Digital Turbine in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 349,869 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 16,845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 66.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 45,474 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 18,102 shares in the last quarter. 27.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides media and mobile communication solutions for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers, and other third parties worldwide. The company offers Ignite, a mobile application management software to control, manage, and monetize the applications that are installed on mobile devices and professional services directly related to the ignite platform.

