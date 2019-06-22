Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Coverage Initiated at Deutsche Bank

Equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Shares of NYSE RDY opened at $36.05 on Thursday. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories has a 1 year low of $29.00 and a 1 year high of $42.82. The company has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 17th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $581.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.46 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RDY. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 147.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 93.3% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 172.1% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories by 58.2% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. 12.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Dr.Reddy’s Laboratories Company Profile

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Proprietary Products. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosage with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

