DS Smith (LON:SMDS) PT Lowered to GBX 360

DS Smith (LON:SMDS) had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 370 ($4.83) to GBX 360 ($4.70) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Numis Securities restated an add rating on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Friday, June 14th. BNP Paribas cut shares of DS Smith to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 300 ($3.92) in a research note on Monday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of DS Smith from GBX 430 ($5.62) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of DS Smith in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a neutral rating and a GBX 336 ($4.39) price objective for the company. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. DS Smith currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 401.43 ($5.25).

Shares of SMDS stock opened at GBX 353.40 ($4.62) on Tuesday. DS Smith has a 52-week low of GBX 286.20 ($3.74) and a 52-week high of GBX 526.45 ($6.88). The firm has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion and a PE ratio of 17.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.50.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. This is a boost from DS Smith’s previous dividend of $5.20. DS Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.73%.

In other news, insider David Robbie bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 342 ($4.47) per share, for a total transaction of £68,400 ($89,376.72).

DS Smith Plc designs and manufactures corrugated packaging and plastic packaging for consumer goods. It provides transit and transport, consumer, retail and shelf ready, online and e-retail, industrial, hazardous, multi-material, inserts and cushioning, and electrostatic discharge packaging products, as well as wrap arounds, trays, and bag-in-boxes; displays and promotional packaging products; corrugated pallets; Sheetfeeding products; packaging machine systems; and Sizzlepak, a stuffing material made of paper, folded in a zigzag shape, and cut into narrow strips, as well as provides packaging consultancy services.

