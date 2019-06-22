Elite (1337) Market Cap Reaches $1.23 Million

Elite (CURRENCY:1337) traded up 7.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. Elite has a market cap of $1.23 million and $68.00 worth of Elite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Elite has traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar. One Elite coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptohub, CoinExchange and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00012338 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00008497 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002198 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001388 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002340 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006335 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00005356 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00056317 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000102 BTC.

1337 is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 8th, 2016. Elite’s total supply is 29,240,272,451 coins and its circulating supply is 26,437,919,336 coins. The Reddit community for Elite is /r/1337Foundation/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elite’s official Twitter account is @elitecurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. Elite’s official website is www.elitecurrency.info.

Elite can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elite directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

