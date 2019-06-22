Elysian Price Hits $0.0020 (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 21st. Elysian has a market cap of $179,261.00 and approximately $88,128.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elysian token can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, Mercatox, Hotbit and IDEX. In the last week, Elysian has traded 5.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00004226 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.21 or 0.00357308 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $224.59 or 0.02100246 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009358 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001186 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0345 or 0.00000323 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00135893 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00015942 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000565 BTC.

About Elysian

Elysian’s genesis date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 87,966,210 tokens. The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Elysian Token Trading

Elysian can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox, Liquid, IDEX, CoinExchange, Hotbit, YoBit, Stocks.Exchange and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

