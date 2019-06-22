Enel (BIT:ENEL) Given a €6.80 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €6.80 ($7.91) price objective on Enel (BIT:ENEL) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on ENEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €6.50 ($7.56) target price on shares of Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €6.20 ($7.21) target price on shares of Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group set a €6.20 ($7.21) target price on shares of Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. UBS Group set a €6.10 ($7.09) target price on shares of Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €5.50 ($6.40) target price on shares of Enel and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Enel has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €5.98 ($6.95).

Get Enel alerts:

Enel has a 12-month low of €4.16 ($4.84) and a 12-month high of €5.59 ($6.50).

About Enel

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated electricity and gas company in South America, Europe, North and Central America, Africa, and Asia. The company generates, transmits, distributes, transports, purchases, and sells electricity; generates heat; and produces distributes, transports, and sells natural gas.

Featured Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.