Energizer (NYSE:ENR) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Energizer (NYSE:ENR) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has $36.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $45.00.

ENR has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised Energizer from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Barclays reissued a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Energizer in a research report on Sunday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energizer from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Energizer from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Energizer from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their target price for the company from $48.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Energizer has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.69.

NYSE:ENR opened at $38.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.51, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.14. Energizer has a 12 month low of $38.31 and a 12 month high of $65.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.64.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Energizer had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 102.03%. The company had revenue of $556.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Energizer will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.61%.

In other Energizer news, Director Robert V. Vitale bought 1,765 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.31 per share, for a total transaction of $74,677.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,999.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Energizer by 36.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,062,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,584,000 after acquiring an additional 810,576 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 6.3% during the first quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 20,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 6.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 2,413 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Energizer by 107.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Energizer during the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc manufacturers and markets batteries and lighting products. The company’s products include household batteries, specialty batteries, and portable lighting. Energizer Holdings was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.

