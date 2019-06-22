ENI (NYSE:E) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ENI (NYSE:E) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $26.00 price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Eni’s operating profit from Refining & Marketing business has shown no improvement in the last few quarters. In the March quarter of 2019, the company reported loss from these operations against profit in the year-ago comparable quarter. Moreover, its Chemicals operations reported a loss of €46 million in the first quarter against the year-ago quarter’s profit of €59 million. The global economic slowdown is likely to hurt demand for petrochemical products, due to which the company’s Chemicals businesses is unlikely to improve in the near term. Also, many of the oil and gas fields, where Eni is operating, are matured. Hence, production growth is not possible from those areas. The current global market oversupply in the LNG front is also concerning for Eni, as it can lead to lower profit margins for in the near future. Given these headwinds, Eni seems like a risky bet that ordinary investors should exit.”

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Santander raised shares of ENI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of ENI from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of ENI from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $21.50.

NYSE E opened at $33.02 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.69. ENI has a one year low of $29.75 and a one year high of $39.16.

ENI (NYSE:E) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $21.35 billion during the quarter. ENI had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 8.88%. Equities analysts anticipate that ENI will post 2.46 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in E. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in ENI during the fourth quarter worth about $10,638,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in ENI by 39.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 552,900 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $17,416,000 after buying an additional 156,888 shares in the last quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ENI by 19.7% during the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 729,172 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,696,000 after buying an additional 119,956 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ENI in the first quarter valued at about $3,205,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ENI in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,719,000. 1.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

