Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ETH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ethan Allen Interiors from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated a market perform rating and set a $21.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.48.

Shares of ETH stock opened at $20.13 on Tuesday. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 1 year low of $16.90 and a 1 year high of $25.55. The company has a market capitalization of $557.91 million, a P/E ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

Ethan Allen Interiors (NYSE:ETH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.14. Ethan Allen Interiors had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $177.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Ethan Allen Interiors will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Ethan Allen Interiors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.30%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 38,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 2,262 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 96,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 11,908 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 59,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 4,949 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the fourth quarter worth $445,000. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Ethan Allen Interiors during the fourth quarter worth $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in North America, Asia, the Middle East, and Europe. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery items comprising sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accents and other items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

