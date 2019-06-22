Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) Stock Price Up 5.3%

Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM)’s share price rose 5.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.24 and last traded at $6.93. Approximately 249,538 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 316% from the average daily volume of 59,977 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.58.

EVFM has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $9.00 price target on shares of Evofem Biosciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evofem Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Evofem Biosciences from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Evofem Biosciences in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Evofem Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.30.

The stock has a market capitalization of $233.42 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.71.

Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.05). Analysts expect that Evofem Biosciences Inc will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Pdl Biopharma, Inc. purchased 6,666,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.50 per share, with a total value of $30,000,001.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Evofem Biosciences stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Evofem Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:EVFM) by 115.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,650 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,425 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of Evofem Biosciences worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 65.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Evofem Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVFM)

Evofem Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes women's sexual and reproductive health products. Its lead product candidate is Amphora, a non-hormonal woman-controlled vaginal gel, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of pregnancy; and in Phase 2b trial for the prevention of chlamydia and gonorrhea in women.

