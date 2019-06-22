EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) Rating Lowered to Sell at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of EVRAZ (OTCMKTS:EVRZF) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EVRAZ from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered EVRAZ from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. EVRAZ currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.25.

Get EVRAZ alerts:

Shares of EVRZF opened at $8.10 on Tuesday. EVRAZ has a 52 week low of $5.95 and a 52 week high of $8.95.

About EVRAZ

EVRAZ plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes steel and related products. The company operates through four segments: Steel; Steel, North America; Coal; and Other Operations. Its products include construction products, industrial products, railway products, vanadium products, and pipes, as well as raw materials, such as iron ore, coal, and limestone products.

Featured Story: Buyback For Investors Defined

Receive News & Ratings for EVRAZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVRAZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.