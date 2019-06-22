Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) EVP Sells $4,476,348.36 in Stock

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) EVP Peter Lamb sold 217,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.59, for a total transaction of $4,476,348.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Peter Lamb also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 13th, Peter Lamb sold 27,596 shares of Exelixis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total transaction of $552,747.88.

Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $21.37 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $25.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.56 and a quick ratio of 7.48.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24. Exelixis had a net margin of 75.97% and a return on equity of 37.21%. The company had revenue of $215.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Exelixis in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Exelixis by 334.2% in the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 1,524 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Exelixis by 312.0% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Exelixis by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 2,413 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in Exelixis by 231.3% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,702 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on EXEL. ValuEngine cut shares of Exelixis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, February 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Exelixis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.88.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

