First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR) Sets New 12-Month High at $22.49

First Capital Realty Inc (TSE:FCR) shares reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$22.49 and last traded at C$22.26, with a volume of 435817 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$22.10.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FCR shares. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. National Bank Financial decreased their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$23.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Raymond James upgraded shares of First Capital Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of First Capital Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “top pick” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of First Capital Realty from C$24.00 to C$26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Strong Buy” and an average price target of C$23.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72.

First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$194.67 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Capital Realty Inc will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 27th. First Capital Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

In related news, Director Dori Segal bought 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$10.46 per share, with a total value of C$36,610.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 76,000 shares in the company, valued at C$794,960. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 12,000 shares of company stock worth $126,905.

About First Capital Realty (TSE:FCR)

First Capital Realty Inc acquires, develops, redevelops, owns, and manages urban retail-centered real estate properties in Canada. The company's property portfolio comprises grocery stores, pharmacies, liquor stores, banks, restaurants, cafes, fitness centers, medical, and childcare facilities. It also offers other professional and personal services.

