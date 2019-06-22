First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) Shares Gap Up to $7.38

First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $7.53, but opened at $7.38. First Majestic Silver shares last traded at $7.30, with a volume of 114,678 shares trading hands.

AG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 25th. HC Wainwright set a $8.00 price target on shares of First Majestic Silver and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 26th. B. Riley started coverage on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Majestic Silver from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of First Majestic Silver in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.31.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 3.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -35.52 and a beta of -0.11.

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) (TSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $86.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.73 million. First Majestic Silver had a negative net margin of 59.46% and a negative return on equity of 4.63%. First Majestic Silver’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Majestic Silver Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other First Majestic Silver news, major shareholder Vinita Lee Piper purchased 22,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $5.93 per share, with a total value of $130,786.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of First Majestic Silver during the fourth quarter worth approximately $15,705,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in First Majestic Silver by 3,672.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 980,638 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after purchasing an additional 954,641 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC increased its stake in First Majestic Silver by 3.5% in the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 943,272 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,207,000 after purchasing an additional 31,738 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in First Majestic Silver by 57.4% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 921,133 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,061,000 after purchasing an additional 335,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in First Majestic Silver by 66.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 671,560 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,419,000 after purchasing an additional 267,372 shares in the last quarter. 26.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. It owns and operates six silver producing mines, including the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 101,837 hectares located in Sonora; La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila; La Parrilla Silver Mine covering an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; Del Toro Silver Mine covering an area of 2,159 hectares situated in Zacatecas; San Martin Silver Mine covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and La Guitarra Silver Mine that consists of 39,714 hectares situated in México State.

