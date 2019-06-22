Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Research Coverage Started at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $110.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Fiserv from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Friday, May 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Fiserv from $71.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Fiserv from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiserv presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $92.82.

Shares of FISV opened at $91.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $35.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Fiserv has a one year low of $68.45 and a one year high of $92.29.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 50.83% and a net margin of 16.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.23, for a total value of $1,784,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 354,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,670,314.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.95, for a total value of $177,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 371,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,038,609.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 62,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,376,500 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bremer Bank National Association acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Sontag Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. JOYN Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Fiserv by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. JOYN Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Fiserv by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 464 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

