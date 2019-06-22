FTE Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:FTNW) Stock Price Up 6.1%

FTE Networks Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:FTNW)’s stock price rose 6.1% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $1.40 and last traded at $1.40. Approximately 156,768 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 619,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.32.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in FTE Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in FTE Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in FTE Networks by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 113,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 27,425 shares during the last quarter.

About FTE Networks (NYSEAMERICAN:FTNW)

FTE Networks, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers technology-oriented solutions for smart platforms, network infrastructure, and buildings in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure, Technology, and Staffing. It also provides telecommunications solutions, including design, engineering, installation, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of infrastructures, antennas, switching systems, and backhaul links, as well as fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable networks used for video, data, and voice transmission.

