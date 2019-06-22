Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.79.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Garmin from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley set a $81.00 price objective on Garmin and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. BidaskClub cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Garmin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th.

In other Garmin news, EVP Patrick Desbois sold 1,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $150,414.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 23.83% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GRMN. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 5,916.1% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,586,799 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,423 shares in the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Garmin by 207.7% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 437 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in Garmin in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Garmin by 244.4% in the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GRMN traded down $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $81.21. The stock had a trading volume of 1,852,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,746. Garmin has a 12 month low of $59.39 and a 12 month high of $89.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.07, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $16.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.96.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 20.72%. The company had revenue of $766.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Garmin will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Garmin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.79%.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices worldwide. It operates through five segments: Auto, Aviation, Marine, Outdoor, and Fitness. The Auto segment offers personal navigation devices; infotainment systems; and action cameras, as well as mobile applications under the Garmin and NAVIGON names.

