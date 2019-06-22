GetBusy (LON:GETB) Earns “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of GetBusy (LON:GETB) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

GETB opened at GBX 26.50 ($0.35) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.83 million and a PE ratio of -12.62. GetBusy has a 52-week low of GBX 25 ($0.33) and a 52-week high of GBX 67.50 ($0.88).

Get GetBusy alerts:

In other news, insider Paul Haworth acquired 16,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 29 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of £4,785 ($6,252.45).

About GetBusy

GetBusy Plc develops and sells document management software products in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company focuses on electronic document management, communication, and productivity. It offers SmartVault, a cloud document management system for small and medium enterprises; and Virtual Cabinet, a desktop document management system designed for medium to large enterprise businesses, which allows businesses to automatically file their emails, search content inside their stored documents, approve documents, track files, generate end-to-end audits, and optimize processes and workflows.

Further Reading: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for GetBusy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GetBusy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.