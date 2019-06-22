Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on GPP. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Plains Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered Green Plains Partners from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Green Plains Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of GPP opened at $13.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $318.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.56. Green Plains Partners has a 1 year low of $13.30 and a 1 year high of $17.50.

Green Plains Partners (NASDAQ:GPP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $21.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.33 million. Green Plains Partners had a negative return on equity of 71.28% and a net margin of 54.78%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Green Plains Partners will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Green Plains Partners by 9.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,934 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,479 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 12.0% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 41,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $660,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 9.4% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 25,280 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $400,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Green Plains Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Green Plains Partners by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,887 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the period. 15.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Green Plains Partners Company Profile

Green Plains Partners LP provides fuel storage and transportation services. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates ethanol and fuel storage tanks, terminals, transportation assets, and other related assets and businesses. The company owns or leases 32 ethanol storage facilities and approximately 49 acres of land.

