Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Guidewire Software from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.40.

Shares of Guidewire Software stock opened at $100.75 on Wednesday. Guidewire Software has a 12-month low of $73.82 and a 12-month high of $109.06. The company has a quick ratio of 6.38, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 116.57, a P/E/G ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.27.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 4th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. Guidewire Software had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business had revenue of $162.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.23 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Guidewire Software will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven P. Sherry sold 4,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.52, for a total value of $474,052.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,499.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marcus Ryu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.54, for a total transaction of $1,930,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,162,882.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 77,131 shares of company stock valued at $7,711,673. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bremer Bank National Association purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Guidewire Software during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its position in Guidewire Software by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 581 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform, which offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers that prefer to subscribe to a cloud-based solution.

