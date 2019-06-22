HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HEXO (NASDAQ:HEXO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HEXO Corp. is a consumer-packaged goods cannabis company. It creates and distributes products to serve the global cannabis market. HEXO Corp. is based in GATINEAU, Quebec. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on HEXO. CIBC started coverage on shares of HEXO in a research note on Tuesday, February 19th. They issued an outperform rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of HEXO in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. They set an outperform rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of HEXO in a research report on Thursday, February 21st. They set a buy rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Beacon Securities restated a buy rating on shares of HEXO in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of HEXO in a research report on Monday, February 25th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.63.

Shares of HEXO stock opened at $5.59 on Tuesday. HEXO has a 52 week low of $3.02 and a 52 week high of $8.40.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCG Advisors LP bought a new position in HEXO during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Financial Services Inc bought a new position in HEXO during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in HEXO during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. National Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in HEXO during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in HEXO during the 1st quarter valued at about $82,000.

HEXO Company Profile

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiary, HEXO Operations Inc, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers dried cannabis under the Time of Day and H2 lines; Elixir, a cannabis oil sublingual mist product line; and Decarb, an activated fine-milled cannabis powder product. It provides its products under the HEXO and Hydropothecary brand names.

