Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) Downgraded by UBS Group to “Neutral”

UBS Group cut shares of Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Honda Motor from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Nomura raised shares of Honda Motor from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honda Motor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Honda Motor from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Honda Motor from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $31.00.

Honda Motor stock opened at $25.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Honda Motor has a fifty-two week low of $24.43 and a fifty-two week high of $31.04.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.60). The firm had revenue of $4,049.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4,011.69 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $60.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honda Motor will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.206 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 27th. This is an increase from Honda Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Honda Motor’s payout ratio is presently 26.28%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMC. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Honda Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Honda Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in Honda Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. grew its position in Honda Motor by 59.5% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in Honda Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 2.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

