Insider Buying: Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Director Buys $12,980.80 in Stock

Ballantyne Strong Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) Director Global Investors Fundamental purchased 4,256 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $12,980.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Global Investors Fundamental also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 17th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 4,256 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.10 per share, with a total value of $13,193.60.

On Friday, June 14th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 10,884 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.01 per share, with a total value of $32,760.84.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 5,442 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.01 per share, with a total value of $16,380.42.

On Monday, June 10th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 5,442 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.96 per share, with a total value of $16,108.32.

On Friday, June 7th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 6,708 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.01 per share, with a total value of $20,191.08.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 6,159 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.02 per share, with a total value of $18,600.18.

On Monday, June 3rd, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 4,197 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.03 per share, with a total value of $12,716.91.

On Friday, May 31st, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 2,219 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $6,657.00.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 15,872 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.14 per share, with a total value of $49,838.08.

On Friday, May 24th, Global Investors Fundamental purchased 15,184 shares of Ballantyne Strong stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.07 per share, with a total value of $46,614.88.

BTN opened at $3.09 on Friday. Ballantyne Strong Inc has a 12-month low of $1.11 and a 12-month high of $5.55.

Ballantyne Strong (NYSEAMERICAN:BTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The consumer goods maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.31 million for the quarter.

Ballantyne Strong, Inc designs, integrates, and installs technology solutions for the cinema, retail, financial, advertising, and government markets worldwide. It operates in three segments: Strong Cinema, Convergent, and Strong Outdoor. The Cinema segment provides audio-visual products and accessories, such as digital projectors, projection screens, servers, library management systems, menu boards, flat panel displays, and sound systems, as well as network monitoring and on-site service for cinema equipment.

