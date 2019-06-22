Insider Buying: Sse Plc (LON:SSE) Insider Purchases £21,820.50 in Stock

Sse Plc (LON:SSE) insider Crawford S. Gillies acquired 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,119 ($14.62) per share, for a total transaction of £21,820.50 ($28,512.35).

LON:SSE opened at GBX 1,111.50 ($14.52) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion and a PE ratio of 8.06. Sse Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 997.80 ($13.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,405 ($18.36). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.49, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Get SSE alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 25th will be issued a dividend of GBX 68.20 ($0.89) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This is a positive change from SSE’s previous dividend of $29.30. This represents a dividend yield of 6.65%. SSE’s dividend payout ratio is 0.70%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of SSE in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,140 ($14.90) price objective on shares of SSE in a research note on Monday, June 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on SSE from GBX 1,360 ($17.77) to GBX 1,305 ($17.05) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on SSE from GBX 1,357 ($17.73) to GBX 1,293 ($16.90) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,370 ($17.90) target price on shares of SSE in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. SSE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,220.79 ($15.95).

About SSE

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables.

Featured Article: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.