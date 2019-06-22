Insider Selling: Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Director Sells $100,168.25 in Stock

Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Director Karen A. Dawes sold 1,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.35, for a total transaction of $100,168.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 118,329 shares in the company, valued at $9,152,748.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ RGEN opened at $83.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.00. Repligen Co. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $83.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Repligen had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The company had revenue of $60.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Repligen Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,650,666 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $333,841,000 after purchasing an additional 66,580 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,637,430 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $96,739,000 after purchasing an additional 21,393 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 1,082,943 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,980,000 after purchasing an additional 89,226 shares during the last quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 950,414 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,150,000 after purchasing an additional 8,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 286.3% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 733,291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,674,000 after purchasing an additional 543,443 shares during the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Repligen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Repligen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 27th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Repligen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.20.

Repligen Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells products used to enhance the interconnected phases of the biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, APAC, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands to life sciences companies, which are the binding components of Protein A affinity resins; and growth factor products used to supplement cell culture media.

