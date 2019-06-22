Insider Selling: Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) Insider Sells $371,537.60 in Stock

Seattle Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) insider Roger D. Dansey sold 5,416 shares of Seattle Genetics stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.60, for a total value of $371,537.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:SGEN opened at $71.74 on Friday. Seattle Genetics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.71 and a fifty-two week high of $84.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.48 and a beta of 2.15.

Seattle Genetics (NASDAQ:SGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.25. Seattle Genetics had a negative return on equity of 16.09% and a negative net margin of 17.52%. The company had revenue of $195.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.79 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.73) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Seattle Genetics, Inc. will post -1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SGEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Seattle Genetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Seattle Genetics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Piper Jaffray Companies reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Seattle Genetics in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Seattle Genetics in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.55.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 141,374 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,010,000 after buying an additional 4,174 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Seattle Genetics by 125.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,584 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,589,000 after buying an additional 15,338 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics in the first quarter worth about $394,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Seattle Genetics in the fourth quarter worth about $44,082,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in shares of Seattle Genetics by 9.2% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 32,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. 99.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seattle Genetics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company markets ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas.

