Insider Selling: TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) Insider Sells $301,950.00 in Stock

TechTarget Inc (NASDAQ:TTGT) insider Don Hawk sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.13, for a total transaction of $301,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 140,532 shares in the company, valued at $2,828,909.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Don Hawk also recently made the following trade(s):

Get TechTarget alerts:

On Thursday, May 9th, Don Hawk sold 15,000 shares of TechTarget stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.54, for a total transaction of $293,100.00.

NASDAQ:TTGT opened at $20.32 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $570.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. TechTarget Inc has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $34.47.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The information services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $29.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.32 million. TechTarget had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. Analysts forecast that TechTarget Inc will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on TTGT. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 15th. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in TechTarget by 11.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,837,000 after acquiring an additional 9,764 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in TechTarget by 229.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 256,252 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,977,000 after buying an additional 178,559 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of TechTarget during the fourth quarter worth about $416,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 229.5% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,833 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 40,980 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of TechTarget by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 34,548 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 12,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc provides specialized online content for buyers of enterprise information technology (IT) products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation and brand advertising techniques.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for TechTarget Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechTarget and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.