Insider Selling: Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CEO Sells $618,600.00 in Stock

Yext Inc (NYSE:YEXT) CEO Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.62, for a total transaction of $618,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Howard Lerman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 11th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total transaction of $589,800.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $547,500.00.

On Thursday, May 30th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $578,100.00.

On Tuesday, May 28th, Howard Lerman sold 60,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.36, for a total transaction of $1,221,600.00.

On Thursday, May 16th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $645,000.00.

On Monday, May 6th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.20, for a total transaction of $666,000.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.81, for a total transaction of $654,300.00.

On Friday, April 26th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.74, for a total transaction of $622,200.00.

On Monday, April 22nd, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.09, for a total transaction of $602,700.00.

On Thursday, April 18th, Howard Lerman sold 30,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.44, for a total transaction of $613,200.00.

NYSE:YEXT opened at $20.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. Yext Inc has a one year low of $12.90 and a one year high of $27.19. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.42 and a beta of 1.13.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.02. Yext had a negative net margin of 32.59% and a negative return on equity of 68.88%. The business had revenue of $68.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Yext Inc will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of YEXT. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yext during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Yext during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in Yext by 4,800.0% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,400 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in Yext by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, New World Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Yext during the 4th quarter worth approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on YEXT shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Yext from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Yext in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Yext from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

About Yext

Yext, Inc provides a knowledge engine platform that lets businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud and synchronize it to its knowledge network in North America and internationally. The company offers Yext Knowledge Engine, a cloud-based global platform that enables businesses to control and manage their digital knowledge and make it available through its knowledge Network of approximately 150 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

