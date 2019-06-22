Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) Price Target Raised to C$133.00

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) had its price objective upped by UBS Group from C$122.00 to C$133.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on IFC. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$104.00 to C$111.00 in a research note on Friday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$115.00 to C$120.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$119.00 price objective on shares of Intact Financial in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$120.00 to C$125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Intact Financial from C$109.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$119.67.

TSE IFC opened at C$122.81 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.96. Intact Financial has a one year low of C$91.65 and a one year high of C$124.32. The company has a market capitalization of $17.13 billion and a PE ratio of 23.75.

Intact Financial (TSE:IFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.53 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Intact Financial will post 8.0013024 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Joseph D’annunzio sold 1,000 shares of Intact Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$118.61, for a total value of C$118,610.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,730 shares in the company, valued at C$561,025.30.

About Intact Financial

Intact Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and businesses in Canada and the United States. It offers personal auto insurance; and insurance for motor homes, recreational vehicles, motorcycles, snowmobiles, and all-terrain vehicles.

