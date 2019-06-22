InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) Cut to “Underweight” at Barclays

Barclays downgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of InterContinental Hotels Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. InterContinental Hotels Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

NYSE:IHG opened at $66.28 on Tuesday. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 1-year low of $50.84 and a 1-year high of $67.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.93, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.13.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,848,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015,599 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 367,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,429,000 after acquiring an additional 12,475 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,089,000. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,436,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 145,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,948,000 after acquiring an additional 3,373 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels, resorts, and restaurants under the InterContinental, KIMPTON, Hotel Indigo, EVEN HOTELS, HUALUXE, Crowne Plaza, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, Holiday Inn Resort, avid, Staybridge Suites, Candlewood Suites, and InterContinental Hotels & Resorts brands.

