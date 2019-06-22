INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) Cut to Reduce at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of INTL CONS AIRL/S (OTCMKTS:ICAGY) from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded INTL CONS AIRL/S from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on INTL CONS AIRL/S in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded INTL CONS AIRL/S from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded INTL CONS AIRL/S from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded INTL CONS AIRL/S from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. INTL CONS AIRL/S has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

OTCMKTS:ICAGY opened at $11.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.02. INTL CONS AIRL/S has a one year low of $11.03 and a one year high of $20.50.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be paid a $0.881 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 3rd. INTL CONS AIRL/S’s payout ratio is currently 7.19%.

About INTL CONS AIRL/S

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

