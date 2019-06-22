Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Investors Real Estate Trust is a real estate investment trust operating in the Midwest. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on IRET. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit in a research note on Friday, June 14th. They issued an outperform rating and a $60.25 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $64.13.

Shares of Investors Real Estate Trust Reit stock opened at $59.67 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $701.12 million, a P/E ratio of 17.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.93. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit has a 1 year low of $46.30 and a 1 year high of $62.24.

Investors Real Estate Trust Reit (NYSE:IRET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($1.40). The business had revenue of $45.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.08 million. Investors Real Estate Trust Reit had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a negative net margin of 5.96%. Equities research analysts expect that Investors Real Estate Trust Reit will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 19,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 19,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the 4th quarter valued at about $145,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in Investors Real Estate Trust Reit during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. 61.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Investors Real Estate Trust Reit

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of December 31, 2018, IRET owned interests in 87 apartment communities consisting of 13,702 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: IRET and IRET PRC, respectively).

