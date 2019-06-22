Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

ITIC stock opened at $167.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $311.63 million, a PE ratio of 12.86 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Investors Title has a 52 week low of $153.01 and a 52 week high of $202.85.

Get Investors Title alerts:

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.49 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.95 million during the quarter. Investors Title had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 13.16%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%.

In related news, CFO James A. Fine, Jr. sold 987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.01, for a total transaction of $153,981.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 178,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,907,068.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 27.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITIC. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Investors Title by 151.2% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 3,774 shares during the period. Secrest Blakey & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Investors Title during the first quarter worth approximately $75,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Investors Title by 150.1% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Investors Title by 4,052.9% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 689 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Investors Title by 722.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. 42.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Investors Title Company Profile

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

Read More: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Investors Title Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investors Title and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.