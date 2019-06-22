Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) Coverage Initiated at B. Riley

Stock analysts at B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 32.56% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on JYNT. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Joint from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. TheStreet upgraded Joint from a “d” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. DA Davidson raised their price target on Joint to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Roth Capital raised their price target on Joint from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Joint to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.17.

JYNT stock opened at $17.35 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.38. The firm has a market cap of $246.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.13 and a beta of 0.93. Joint has a 52-week low of $6.51 and a 52-week high of $19.81.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Joint had a return on equity of 109.02% and a net margin of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $10.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Joint will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ronald V. Davella sold 10,190 shares of Joint stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.46, for a total value of $167,727.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,457 shares in the company, valued at $254,422.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James H. Amos, Jr. bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $16.08 per share, with a total value of $64,320.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 80,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,391.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Joint by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,391,000 after purchasing an additional 103,972 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Joint by 7.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 276,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after purchasing an additional 18,099 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Joint by 13.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 217,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,422,000 after purchasing an additional 26,564 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Joint by 87.7% in the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 149,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,350,000 after purchasing an additional 69,711 shares during the period. Finally, Spark Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Joint by 43.9% in the first quarter. Spark Investment Management LLC now owns 69,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 21,328 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.97% of the company’s stock.

Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports, and manages chiropractic clinics. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Clinics and Franchise Operations. It operates through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising, and the sale of regional developer rights. As of March 07, 2019, the company operated 450 clinics in the United States.

