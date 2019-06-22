JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Price Target to $329.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $284.00 to $329.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the software company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Adobe from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a hold rating and set a $275.00 price target (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp reiterated a hold rating on shares of Adobe in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Adobe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Adobe from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $300.70.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $299.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $147.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Adobe has a 1-year low of $204.95 and a 1-year high of $304.00.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 18th. The software company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.25% and a return on equity of 29.96%. Adobe’s quarterly revenue was up 25.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Adobe will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.94, for a total value of $1,187,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,777,170.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.18, for a total transaction of $816,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 64,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,544,178.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 52,981 shares of company stock valued at $14,744,006. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 37,046,965 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,000,828,000 after purchasing an additional 349,019 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,843,461 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,752,453,000 after purchasing an additional 213,902 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,101,137 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,059,041,000 after purchasing an additional 249,440 shares in the last quarter. Lunia Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 23,384.5% in the 4th quarter. Lunia Capital LP now owns 8,928,109 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $8,928,000 after purchasing an additional 8,890,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,579,460 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,486,028,000 after purchasing an additional 664,349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Further Reading: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.