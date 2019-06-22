Just Eat (LON:JE) Price Target Cut to GBX 677

Just Eat (LON:JE) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 682 ($8.91) to GBX 677 ($8.85) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 700 ($9.15) price objective on shares of Just Eat in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Just Eat in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Peel Hunt reissued a sell rating on shares of Just Eat in a research note on Friday, May 17th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 870 ($11.37) price objective (down from GBX 870 ($11.37)) on shares of Just Eat in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Numis Securities raised shares of Just Eat to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 948 ($12.39) to GBX 160 ($2.09) in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 812.63 ($10.62).

Get Just Eat alerts:

Shares of LON JE opened at GBX 628.60 ($8.21) on Tuesday. Just Eat has a 52-week low of GBX 519.20 ($6.78) and a 52-week high of GBX 889.40 ($11.62). The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion and a PE ratio of 51.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.81, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Just Eat Company Profile

Just Eat plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a hybrid marketplace for online food delivery. The company enables consumers to order and pay for food from its restaurant partners. It serves approximately 26 million customers and 100,000 restaurant partners in the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Mexico, Norway, Spain, Switzerland, and Brazil.

Recommended Story: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Just Eat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Eat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.