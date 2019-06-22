KDDI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of KDDI CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Nomura downgraded shares of KDDI CORP/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th.

Shares of KDDI CORP/ADR stock opened at $12.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $61.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.18. KDDI CORP/ADR has a one year low of $10.47 and a one year high of $14.19.

KDDI CORP/ADR Company Profile

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal Services, Life Design Services, Business Services, and Global Services. The Personal Services segment offers mobile services under the au brand; MVNO services; and fixed-line services, including FTTH services under the au Hikari brand, as well as CATV and other services.

