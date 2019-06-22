Keith A. Meister Buys 338,374 Shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Stock

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Director Keith A. Meister acquired 338,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $27.84 per share, for a total transaction of $9,420,332.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NYSE:MGM opened at $27.70 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a one year low of $21.61 and a one year high of $31.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 4.03%. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, analysts predict that MGM Resorts International will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. MGM Resorts International’s payout ratio is presently 52.53%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGM. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of MGM Resorts International by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 22,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 251.5% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at $10,103,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV increased its holdings in MGM Resorts International by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 38,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at $473,000. 79.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International Company Profile

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

See Also: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.